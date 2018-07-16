Dr M dismisses opposition walkout as dramatic

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad Ismail during the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad regarded the Opposition’s mass protest walkout over the appointment of Speaker Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof was nothing more than drama.

Speaking to the press after attending the swearing-in ceremony today Dr Mahathir pointed out this was also the first time that embattled former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had to join a Dewan Rakyat walkout.

“That is (just) sandiwara (drama). It’s just playing things. For the first time the ex-prime minister walked out, so now he knows what it means when people walked out before,” Dr Mahathir said.

