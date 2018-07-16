Old habits die hard as Guan Eng enters via Opposition door

Members of Parliament are seen during the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament today, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng confessed to a gaffe on the first day of the 14th Parliament today that illustrated the country’s continued state of flux following the general election.

After decades on the Opposition bench, the DAP secretary-general said he made a beeline for the entryway used by Opposition lawmakers to enter the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

“Wrongly went in through the Opposition entry. Already used to it after over 30 years.

“The first time sitting in a government position. It is such an honour for me,” he wrote on his Instagram account as a caption of him taking his new seat.

Pakatan Harapan won the May 9 general election to consign the Barisan Nasional to the opposition bench for the first time in the coalition and country’s history.

All federal lawmakers were sworn in today save for Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is still in hospital.