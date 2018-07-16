Body of triathlon participant found floating off Tanjung Tuan

PORT DICKSON, July 16 — The body of a Hong Kong national who drowned while competing in the 2018 Port Dickson International Triathlon yesterday, was found floating in the waters off Tanjung Tuan today.

Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) director Norazam Khamis said the body was discovered by a fisherman at 8.14am, about one nautical mile from where he disappeared.

His family had identified the body and we have handed over the case to the police, he told reporters at the Port Dickson Hospital mortuary here.

Norazam said the body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

He also said 15 FRD personnel had earlier mounted a search and rescue (SAR) operation using two boats and two jet skis, covering two nautical miles from the spot where the victim went missing about midnight but they could not locate him.

Norazam said the SAR operation, which also comprised Water Rescue Team, Marine Operations Force, Civil Defence Force and the Port Dickson Municipal Council, was called off at 9 am.

Yesterday, the victim, known as Yuen Chi Yuen, 42, was reported missing after he failed to report back after the event.

Besides Yuen, another participant, Tharm Wei Wong of Penang, drowned while taking part in the same competition at around 8am. — Bernama