Malaysians take a dig at Khairy as other Umno MPs stage walkout

Khairy Jamaluddin sits alone after Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS stormed out of the Dewan Rakyat in Parliament, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The sight of Khairy Jamaluddin pursing his lips while surrounded by vacant chairs quickly spread on the internet on the first day of the 14th Parliament today.

Within minutes, Malaysians had turned that super brief video clip of the lonely Rembau MP glancing around while his Opposition colleagues staged a walkout from the Dewan Rakyat into a meme.

Twitter user Amir Amadeus Hafizi could not resist recycling the theme song from ‘90s TV sitcom Friends by The Rembrandts to describe Khairy’s bemused expression.

So no one told you life was gonna be this way

Your job's a joke, you're broke

Your love life's D.O.A

It's like you're always stuck in second gear

When it hasn't been your day, your week, your month

Or even your year, but pic.twitter.com/JAtWBjjGrP — Amir Amadeus Hafizi (@amirhimself) July 16, 2018

Others like Fahmi Reza were reminded of their school days.

MRW no one tells me that class is cancelled.



Never mind the confused travolta GIF, here's confused KJ! @Khairykj pic.twitter.com/OaRtil1tIk — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) July 16, 2018

Khairy was one of two Barisan Nasional MPs who stayed put while PAS and Umno lawmakers stormed out of the Dewan Rakyat during the swearing-in ceremony of Speaker Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof.

His other Umno “brother” was Kemanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman.

The former Umno Youth chief had a bemused expression on his face as his colleagues walked out in protest and was seen glancing to his left and right at the empty seats surrounding him and was featured in the meme.

Kota Baru MP Takiyuddin Hassan from PAS was the first to raise an objection against Mohd Ariff's appointment, citing a “Point of Order.”

However, he was ignored by Dewan Rakyat secretary Roosme Hamzah, after which he got up from his seat and walked out. Cue the mass exodus from the Opposition ranks.