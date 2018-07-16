DAP's Nga among two elected deputies to Speaker of Parliament

Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming, one of two deputies to the Speaker of Parliament. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon and Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming were voted in as deputies to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusuf today.

PKR's Rashid and Nga from DAP garnered 171 and 124 votes respectively from MPs while the Opposition candidate and Beluran MP Datuk Ronald Kiandee only received 93 votes.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had nominated the two Pakatan Harapan lawmakers and was seconded by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had nominated former deputy speaker Kiandee and was seconded by Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Mohd Ariff had instructed members of the Lower House to choose two of the three names and write in on a folded piece of paper to be submitted to Dewan Rakyat secretary Roosme.