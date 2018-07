Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the adidas Golden Ball prize beside Fifa president Gianni Infantino (during the trophy ceremony at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup final football, July 15, 2018. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, July 16 — Russia prevented nearly 25 million cyber attacks and other criminal acts against its information infrastructure related to the World Cup, the Kremlin quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

The comments were made during Putin's meeting with the security council organised for the World Cup last night, soon after the tournament ended. — Reuters