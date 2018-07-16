Maybank Research makes 'hold' call on MAHB

Passengers waiting to be checked in at the Klia run by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB). — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Maybank Research has made a “hold” call on Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) as the company’s 2018 second quarter financial results look promising.

The research house said in a note that it was encouraged by the results, underpinned by a 3.2 per cent year-on-year traffic growth, while the higher yielding passenger composition increased by 0.9-percentage points to 46.7 per cent.

"The traffic growth momentum remains positive and we expect a pick-up in demand in the second half of the year as we move away from the slowdown effect of the 14th General Election and Ramadan fasting month that coincided with the second quarter,” it added.

Maybank Research reiterated no change to its earnings forecast with a RM9.00 target price.

At 10.35am, MAHB’s shares were six sen lower at RM8.82, with 101,900 shares transacted. — Bernama