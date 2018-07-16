Ambrin: New committee simply to scrutinise past deals, not on witch hunt

Chairman of the Financial Governance and Procurement taskforce, Tan Sri Ambrin Buang speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — A special investigative committee on procurement, governance and finance will examine dubious government procurement and governance issues from the previous administration in order to make recommendations to the Prime Minister’s Office as needed, said Tan Sri Ambrin Buang.

The former auditor general who will chair the committee explained that it will not overlap with the National Audit Department as well as other task forces already formed by the new government.

He also stressed that his committee was not out to target any specific personality from the previous government.

“The committee will not only be involved in recommending cases to be investigated, but we will also give suggestions on improvements to be made on government procurement procedures to reduce leakages.

“We are not involved with witches,” he told the media at a press conference when asked whether they were on a witch hunt.

