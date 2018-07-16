Research firms positive on IGB REIT

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) Research has maintained IGB Real Estate Investment Trust (IGB REIT) as its preferred retail REIT pick on second quarter 2018 (2Q18) earnings which were within expectations.

It said earnings estimates for financial year 2018-2020 and dividend discount model-target price of RM1.85 were unchanged.

“Our earnings estimates are intact for now. We are anticipating stronger year-on-year rental income growth in 3Q18, driven by accelerated tenant sales following the zero-rating of the Goods and Service Tax,” Maybank IB said in a note today.

Meanwhile, RHB Research reiterated its “buy” call with a target price of RM1.86 as IGB REIT continued to perform well.

“Investors are likely to opt for defensive sectors, such as Malaysian REITs, in view of the current market volatility and increasing uncertainties. IGB REIT’s 2Q18 earnings are within our and market’s expectations,” it said.

Kenanga Research gave an “up” call with an unchanged target price of RM1.45.

The research house said IGB REIT’s improved results were partly attributed to lower property operating expenses and slightly lower financing costs.

In Bursa Malaysia, IGB REIT was up two sen at RM1.69 with 104,800 shares traded at 10.55am today. — Bernama