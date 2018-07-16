For RM10, you can enjoy an endless supply of McDonald’s D24 Durian McFlurry tomorrow

McDonald’s hosts All-You-Can-Eat D24 Durian McFlurry event is sure to attract durian lovers from all over the country. — Picture courtesy of McDonald’s Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Durian lovers, if you haven’t already marked your calendars you might want to keep tomorrow clear for McDonald’s All-You-Can-Eat D24 Durian McFlurry event.

The D24 Durian McFlurry is one of McDonald’s hottest-selling menu items and you can expect to savour a free-flow of the irresistible treat at all McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

Made with vanilla soft serve mixed with real D24 durian, it is the ultimate treat for all fans of the king of fruits which is why McDonald’s will be setting aside two one-hour sessions (3pm to 4pm and 5pm to 6pm) for this exclusive, never-before-held event.

Do take note that each hourly session will be limited to 20 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration for the first session will start at 2.30pm while registration for session two will be at 4.30pm.

Customers lucky enough to join the sessions will be seated at a designated area in the restaurant and shall be entitled to unlimited refills of the creamy D24 Durian McFlurry during each hourly session.

This exclusive offer is valid for dine-in customers only at RM10 for adults and children aged four and above. Little ones under the age of three eat for free.

For more details, check out McDonald’s Facebook page or website here. You can also follow the Durian McFlurry craze on social media with the hashtag #DurianMcFlurry.