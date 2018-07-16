UiTM student falls to death from hostel building

Students crowd around the scene of the tragic accident at the UiTM campus in Dengkil. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Projek Viral

SEPANG, July 16 — A student at the Dengkil campus of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) fell to his death from the fourth floor of a hostel building last night.

Sepang district police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali said in the 11.32pm incident, the 18-year-old science programme student was believed to have slipped when he sat on a balcony bar while on the phone.

“There was no foul play in the incident,” he said here today.

Abdul Aziz said the body was taken to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have classified the case as sudden death, he said, adding that investigation was ongoing. — Bernama