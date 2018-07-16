Zahid is Opposition leader, Umno MP confirms

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been confirmed as Opposition leader. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The federal Opposition has agreed on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as its official leader, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh MP from Umno confirmed today that the Opposition parties reached a consensus on the eve of the first sitting of Parliament today.

“This was agreed upon in a meeting last night between all Opposition parties.

“Gagasan Sejahtera, through PAS’ secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, has agreed that the leader of the party with the highest composition should be the Opposition leader.

“That’s Umno, and our president is Ahmad Zahid, so yes, he is the new Opposition leader,” he told Malay Mail.

