AI at Google — Zeffri Yusof

JULY 16 — Google’s mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, and machine learning is enabling us to do that in new ways — solving problems not just for our products’ users but also businesses and the wider world.

Our goal is to make the benefits of AI available to everyone in three ways:

1. Making our products, many of which are used by more than a billion people, more useful with AI.

2. Helping businesses, developers and other third parties innovate with AI.

3. Providing researchers with tools to tackle humanity’s tough challenges like healthcare, energy

consumption, and environmental conservation.

What are AI and machine learning?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the scientific field of making things smart — a diverse mix of computer science techniques, some of which date back to the 1950s. Machine learning — computer algorithms that improve with experience — is an important part of AI, training a programme by example (e.g. teaching it to recognze cats by showing it pictures labelled “cat”) rather than instructing it line-by-line.

How is machine learning used in Google products?

Machine learning is used across almost all of our products, including Search, Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Hardware, and Android. Here are a few examples:

Talk to the Google Assistant in a natural way to get things done. The Assistant brings together all of the technology and smarts we've been building for years, from speech recognition to natural language processing. Speech recognition turns the sounds into words, and natural language processing helps understand what you mean.

Talk, write, or read in more than 100 languages with Google Translate. With neural machine translation we use end-to-end machine learning systems to translate entire sentences, creating more natural translations. And computer vision helps you instantly translate words just by pointing your phone at text.

Search for anything from “hugs” to “dogs” in Google Photos, without requiring labelled images. That’s possible because we trained the system to recognize images in photos and videos. AI in Photos also enables magical features like Colour Pop and suggested actions.

Respond to email faster: Smart Compose and Smart Reply in Gmail suggest responses so you can reply to email quickly. Machine learning in Gmail also helps to protect you by filtering out spam and malware.

Search what you see with Google Lens: Find out more about dog breeds, plant types, building names, artworks and more just by pointing your phone at an object. You can even copy and paste text from the real world and get outfit tips with style match... and make use of a unique blend of hardware, software and AI in Google’s #MadebyGoogle family of hardware products.

What can businesses, developers and organisations do with AI?

In order to help businesses, developers and organizations innovate, we’ve made many of our tools available externally. Our flexible machine learning system TensorFlow is open source for anyone to code their own models.

And with our new Learn with Google AI site, people interested in learning more about machine learning can access educational resources for free, including an online machine learning crash course in five languages.

Through our Cloud AI platform, we also offer easy-to-use solutions, including Speech, Vision, Language Understand, Translate and even Job APIs, customisable models through Cloud AutoML, a managed TensorFlow service and Tensor Processing Units — computer chips custom-built for machine learning.

Businesses use these tools to innovate their products and systems, from a Japanese family-run business simplifying the process of sorting cucumbers with TensorFlow, to AXA optimising pricing of their insurance policies with Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine, to Australian startup Maxwell Plus making the diagnosis of prostate cancer easier with AI.

How can AI be used to tackle humanity’s big challenges?

While it’s still early days for the technology, there are already lots of examples of machine learning used as a tool to tackle some of humanity’s toughest challenges like healthcare, environmental conservation, or energy consumption.

We help provide tools like TensorFlow, and our researchers are collaborating with scientists around the world to help address issues in a variety of fields. Here are a couple of examples:

Healthcare: Our health research team is working with hospitals in India, Thailand and the US to develop a tool that can help diagnose diabetic eye disease with machine learning, while one of our other teams developed a more accurate genomics variant caller with machine learning. We’ve also found that AI can help predict medical events such as cardiovascular risk factors, and help assess hospital readmissions and length of stays.

Environmental conservation: Machine learning is also showing promise in environmental conservation efforts. From marine biologists in Australia using TensorFlow to track endangered dugongs to bird researchers in New Zealand leveraging machine learning for the protection of local bird species, to conservationists using AI to prevent illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.

Energy consumption: Smart algorithms that Google DeepMind developed helped reduce the energy usage in the cooling system of one of our data centers by 15%, and Project Sunroof encourages more people to go solar by estimating how much solar capacity roofs have from aerial imagery.

* Zeffri Yusof is head of communications and public affairs, Google Malaysia

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.