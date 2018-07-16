Najib yanks lawsuit against AG, MACC and CCID chiefs

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has dropped his legal action against three senior government officials leading investigations into the 1MDB corruption scandal. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has discontinued his legal action against three senior government officials leading investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

Senior federal counsel Alice Loke Yee Ching confirmed the withdrawal, but said no reason was given for the move.

“They have withdrawn the suit with liberty to file afresh,” she said, adding that the High Court gave its approval for the withdrawal.

On June 30, Najib sued Attorney General Tommy Thomas, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull and Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh.

Najib accused the three of prejudicial action against him in relation to 1MDB.

The former prime minister is currently facing four charges of criminal breach of trust and power abuse over RM42 million from a former subsidiary of the state investment firm.

When contacted, Najib’s attorney, Badrul Hisham Abdullah, confirmed the withdrawal and said it was in order for necessary adjustments to be made to the original action.

“The suit was filed before he (Najib) was charged. Now that the scenario has changed, we need to realign the case accordingly,” he said.

Thomas is personally heading the team prosecuting Najib over the RM42 million sum from the former 1MDB subsidiary while Amar led police teams that had repeatedly raided several locations and residences linked to the former PM.

Shukri made damning claims during his first press conference after returning to the MACC, in which he alleged threats and intimidation in his previous investigations related to 1MDB.