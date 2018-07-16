PTPTN confirms payment deferment for those earning under RM4,000 monthly

National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan speaks at a press conference in Menara PTPTN, Kuala Lumpur July 16, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) will permit borrowers with salaries below RM4,000 a month to defer repaying their study loans.

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan confirmed this during a media briefing today.

“In line with the 100-day pledge of the PH (Pakatan Harapan) manifesto, PTPTN will allow deferment of repayment for borrowers earning less than RM4,000 per month.

“The date of the implementation of this move will be made known later,” he said.

However, he added that the agency must still collect RM2 billion annually to be sustainable.

