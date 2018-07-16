Perak Ruler launches Telegraph Museum

Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah visits the Telegraph Museum in Taiping after the official launching of the museum, July 16, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAIPING, July 16 — Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah launched the Telegraph Museum here today, the second telecommunications museum after the Telekom Museum in Kuala Lumpur.

Located on Jalan Stesen in the heart of the heritage town, the museum is located in a building built in 1883 that used to house the first Post Office and Telegraph (P&T) office in Malaya.

This building later became Telekom Malaysia’s first office.

In his speech, Telekom Malaysia Berhad chairman Tan Sri Sulaiman Mahbob said the Telegraph Museum is set to be Perak’s latest tourist attraction.

“The museum features the history of telegraph communications system and how this technology contributed to the development of the nation,” he said.

Among the interesting artefacts displayed in the Telegraph Museum is the 1870s submarine cable.

The cable was the earliest in the world that used insulation materials from the Gutta Percha tree extract.

A visitor is seen at the newly-launched Telegraph Museum in Taiping July 16, 2108. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Entrance to the museum costs RM8 for adults and RM5 for children while non-Malaysians are charged RM15 per person.

In conjunction with the launching, TM collaborated with Pos Malaysia to issue a limited edition stamp collection kit that features the Telegraph Museum.

It can be purchased at RM50.80 per set from 98 post offices nationwide.