PAS, Umno MPs want Parliament postponed for two weeks

Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin led the walkout to object to Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof’s selection as the Speaker. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Opposition lawmakers are demanding a 14-day adjournment of the current Dewan Rakyat sitting in order to satisfy the notice period necessary for the appointment of Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof as the Speaker.

The group walked out of the Dewan Rakyat earlier after their objections to Ariff’s selection were ignored.

Kota Baru MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan from PAS, who led the walkout, insisted it was impossible for the letter of nomination for Ariff to have been submitted by July 2, the latest necessary to observe the 14-day notice period required by the Standing Orders.

“We have no problem with the choice of the Speaker. But because of this mandatory rule in the Standing Orders, we urge the sitting to be postponed by 14 days,” he said.

However, the Opposition lawmakers went on to take their oaths of office despite storming out prior to the ceremony.

