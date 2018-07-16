Shopping for property during this tax-holiday? Here are five things to look out for

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — It’s a good time to purchase property, with the current tax holiday incentifying more Malaysians to take advantage of reduced prices.

However, buying a new home can be daunting and it isn’t unusual to harbour fears about making the wrong choice.

Whether you are a first- or second-time buyer, the struggle is real.

While buying a house is a long and complicated process, here are five things to put on your checklist as you contemplate making that purchase.

1) Affordability

Keep in mind some hidden expenses as well such as infrastructure and amenities payment for certain developments.

One simple tip to ensure the house you have your heart set on is within your means is making sure the price does not cross 40 per cent of your after-tax income.

For example, if you are earning in the region of RM4,000 a month and are interested in a 3-bedroom apartment worth about RM350,000 (90 per cent loan margin) with an interest rate of 4.5 per cent over a course of 35 years then your monthly repayment will be approximately RM1,500 per month.

This leaves you with a decent balance of RM2,500 to pay your monthly bills, etc.

A quick online calculator is available here to help you get a rough idea of how to budget your income accordingly.

2) Accessibility and connectivity

Many potential property owners try to look for property as close to the city as possible.

Once you’ve sorted out your budget, the next important factor is finding a good location.

While there are pros and cons to city living, purchasing a house in an area such as Bandar Tasik Puteri in Rawang with nearby schools, hospitals, mosques, universities, hypermarkets and shopping malls is a a great choice really.

Accessibility to major highways is also a good selling point to look out for, as it could cut down on your commute significantly.

3) Ambience

When shopping for your property, take into consideration the township’s choice of landscaping and public amenities.

While it is important to look out for property that is close to schools, malls, convenience stores, and so on, do not overlook the importance of being surrounded by parks and greenery.

Choosing a neighbourhood that is surrounded by elements of Nature is great for keeping the stress levels away, plus it makes a good spot for regular weekend activities for the entire family, without having to drive out too far.

4) Security

One of the concerns when buying landed property is the security factor. Being easily accessible opens up your home to greater risk of crime.

Therefore, searching for a gated or guarded community is a good idea to mitigate this concern.

Even better, search for newer townships which have these security measures incorporated into their development plan, instead of being added as an afterthought.

In addition to that, keep on the lookout for housing areas with CCTVs installed for added security, as well as strategically located guardhouses.

5) Size vs location

While a small flat close to your working area in the city cente may be convenient, if you have plans for starting a family in the future, the size may become an issue then.

There’s no running away from the “size vs location” debate – a small flat right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, or a spacious landed property in the suburbs?

Living in a suburban area like the serene Bandar Tasik Puteri (BTP) township in Rawang could open up a lot more opportunities, space and land, while keeping to your budget.

Located just 25 minutes out of KL, BTP landed homes start from RM560,000 while apartments are priced at RM285,000 onwards.

Besides being surrounded by good food and a host of leisurely activities, the BTP township has all the aspects of a good buy listed above and an even more affordable price tag now during the tax- holiday.

The landed homes are modern and stylish in design, and come complete with gated fencing around the housing area perimeter.

The area is also just a few minutes drive from a host of amenities and convenience stores.

For more information on this development, click here.

