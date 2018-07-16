Now, Umno names former Speaker Pandikar to supreme council

Former Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has been appointed a member of Umno’s supreme council. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Federal Opposition party Umno has made ex-Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia a member of its supreme council, presumably to fill the role originally meant for former attorney-general Tan Sri Apandi Ali.

According to the Malaysiakini news portal, Pandikar also said Apandi was entitled to decline his appointment to the Malay nationalist party’s leadership.

“This is quite normal. He at first accepted it, but later changed his mind,” he was quoted as saying.

“It’s okay, it’s just a small position,” Pandikar said of the role.

Apandi was among 11 people appointed as members of the Umno supreme council on Saturday, along with former ministers Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He declined the appointment later in the day by saying it would be linked to his previous service as a senior judge and the attorney-general.

Apandi was removed as AG following Pakatan Harapan’s general election victory and replaced by private practitioner Tommy Thomas.

During his time in office, Apandi cleared former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak of any wrongdoing related to 1MDB as well as a RM2.6 billion “donation” supposedly from an unidentified Arab prince.