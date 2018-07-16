Opposition MPs stage mass walkout over Speaker choice

Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS stormed out of the Dewan Rakyat in protest this morning after their objections to Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof’s selection as Speaker went unheeded. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Opposition lawmakers from Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS stormed out of the Dewan Rakyat in protest this morning after their objections to Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof’s selection as Speaker went unheeded.

Their protests came to a head when Kota Baru MP Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS) interrupted Dewan Rakyat secretary Roosme Hamzah while she was announcing Mohd Ariff’s appointment.

“Point of order!” the PAS MP cried repeatedly while questioning if this is the “Malaysia Baharu (New Malaysia)” that exists following the 14th general election.

Takiyuddin’s cries were then taken up by BN’s Tanjung Karang MP Tan Sri Noh Omar, who accused the Pakatan Harapan administration of dishonesty as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was proposing Mohd Ariff for the role of Speaker.

Other Opposition MPs who protested Mohd Ariff’s appointment included Cameron Highlands MP C. Sivarrajh (MIC), Kemaman MP Che Alias Hamid (PAS), Kuala Nerus MP Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS) and Tumpat MP Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS).

Lenggong MP Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (Umno) also claimed Ariff’s appointment was against parliamentary guidelines and rules.

The official letter stated that Ariff was nominated on July 2, but Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail previously said the former judge’s nomination was only sent in on July 9, later than the minimum 14-day notice period.

Almost immediately after Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad nominated Ariff, the Opposition lawmakers stood up and left the hall.

During the ruckus, Pakatan Harapan (PH) backbenchers could be heard mocking the group.

“Get yourselves sworn in first! Don’t run away (yet)!” an unidentified PH lawmaker was heard calling out.

However, the call went unheeded as the 79 BN and 18 PAS federal lawmakers exited the Lower House on the first day of the current meeting.