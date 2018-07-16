Despite protests, Ariff elected Dewan Rakyat Speaker uncontested

Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof was elected as the Speaker of the 14th Parliament today. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Ariff Yusof was elected as the Speaker of the 14th Parliament unopposed today.

Ariff was the sole nominee put forth by the Pakatan Harapan government, and was directed to take his seat despite protests from the Opposition bench led by PAS.

Opposition lawmakers tried repeatedly to raise point of orders, presumably to contest the validity of Ariff’s nomination, but without success.

The official letter stated that Ariff was nominated on July 2, but Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail previously said the former judge’s nomination was only sent in on July 9, later than the minimum 14-day notice period.

The Opposition MPs walked out of the Dewan Rakyat in protest and sought a 14-day adjournment to satisfy the stipulated notice period, after insisting it was not possible that the notice was formally submitted on July 2.

In his acceptance address, Ariff said the 14th Parliament was momentous as it was the first time in the country’s history that a coalition aside from Barisan Nasional was the ruling government.

“Malaysia has bucked the trend of global politics with our people believing in democracy to make a change.

"Malaysia has become an inspiration for the whole world, proving the strength and sanctity of our democratic system," Mohd Ariff said.

He then thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for nominating him to be Speaker and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail for her support.