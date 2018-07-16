PMO: Non-partisan Speaker needed for parliamentary reforms

Former appellate court judge Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yunos is due to be sworn in as Speaker today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Legislative reforms are a priority for the Pakatan Harapan administration, said the Prime Minister’ Office when explaining the nomination of former appellate court judge Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yunos to be Speaker.

The PMO issued a statement this morning to say that his selection was unanimously agreed on by the PH component parties.

“Non-partisanship is crucial for someone who will be tasked with renewing Parliament,” it said.

Ariff’s nomination was confirmed last week and he is due to be sworn in today with the rest of the federal lawmakers elected during the 14th general election.

Today will also be the first time lawmakers from Barisan Nasional and its former components will sit in the Opposition bench, after losing power during the May 9 poll.