MACC integrity officers to be reinstated in government departments

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will reappoint 28 certified integrity officers (CeIOs) previously seconded to ministries and government agencies to keep up efforts to rein in graft in the civil service.

The New Straits Times cited anonymous sources in a report today that said the officers will resume their anti-corruption efforts at such federal entities.

“Twenty Grade 44 officers will be stationed in ministries, while eight more will be placed in selected departments.

“Discussions are ongoing about the placement of senior MACC CeIOs as head of integrity units,’’ the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier this year, 47 CeIOs were removed from government departments and replaced by purportedly inexperienced Administrative and Diplomatic Service (PTD) officers.

Their removal had affected investigations into a number of corruption or abuse-related cases, the source claimed.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the reinstatement of the officers and said they will help root out corruption in the public sector.

“I am confident that with the help of these officers, issues related to integrity in ministries and department will be handled swiftly . and we can achieve our objective to reduce corruption and abuse of power,” he said.