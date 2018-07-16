More wholesome meals at Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory

Spaghetti Pommodoro at Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory. — Picture by K.E.Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 16 — If you can’t get enough of Yin’s sourdough bread and/or have been dreaming about sinking your teeth into one of her sourdough pizzas, the baker now has a restaurant in Bayan Baru called Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory.

The Italian oven, used for the pizzas, was shifted and installed at the restaurant after they closed her Yin’s Sourdough Pizza outlet in George Town.

Opened in late 2017, Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory is all about food made from scratch with locally-sourced ingredients.

The person behind the the bakery and restaurant, Chan Su Yin, said they want to offer food that is healthy with vegetables and poultry from local farms.

“Most of the items on the menu are homemade, including the chicken sausages and chicken nuggets in the children’s menu,” she said.

Though the menu consists of what seems to be normal Western fare such as spaghetti, sandwiches and sourdough pizzas, some of these dishes are fused with local flavours to enhance the natural ingredients used.

A must-try is the confit chicken and warm brown rice salad that is served with a nutmeg and tomato relish to add a burst of sour spicy flavours.

This is also one place to enjoy some French fries without worries as the mixed potato fries — chunks of potatoes and sweet potatoes — are air fried.

Children will love their homemade nuggets made from minced chicken and deep fried to a nice crunch and then served with papaya and green chilli BBQ sauce and fries.

There are also vegetarian options such as their baked pumpkin kefir rice that is served with brinjals, tomatoes, dried fruits, cashews and mozzarella.

They have set lunch menus that come with a starter of either a salad or soup, mains that can be chosen from the a la carte lunch menu, and a drink.

The sourdough pizzas are only available for dinner and the same options as before are available; Italian Margherita, the vegetarian zucchini and eggplant pizza, the eggs benny and some specials of the day according to the ingredients available.

Coffee snobs will be happy with the drip coffee and Japanese ice style of Ethiopia Ditmu or Yirgacheffe beans. These are roasted by the Bayan Coffee Roasters.

They also offer thirst-quenchers like the Japanese cucumber and apple one called the Japanese Apple and for banana lovers, a Cookies gone Bananas smoothie.

There are also kefir-based drinks mixed with fresh fruits that are loaded with natural probiotics and sweetened by raw honey.

The restaurant shares a space with an organic food and grocery store so you can also do a spot of shopping for organic food after your meal.

Yin’s Wholefood Manufactory

5-G-17, Promenade Persiaran Mahsuri,

11950 Bayan Lepas.

Time: 8am-11.30pm

Tel: 011-2419 5118