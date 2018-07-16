Peru judge in corruption scandal is arrested

LIMA, July 16 — A judge at the center of a major influence peddling scandal in Peru’s justice system has been arrested, a prosecutor said yesterday.
Police captured Judge Walter Rios as part of an investigation after audio recordings sparked a scandal over influence peddling and sale of sentences, internal affairs prosecutor Jaime Velarde said on Twitter.
The audio recordings aired on investigative journalism website IDL-Reporteros and the Panorama program on television station Canal 5.
Rios is the first judge detained in the investigation.
President Martin Vizcarra on Friday appointed a committee of six jurists headed by ex-chancellor Allan Wagner and gave them 12 days to deliver a judicial reform proposal.
There is a feeling of deja vu in Peru, where two ex-presidents — Alberto Fujimori in 2000 and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in March — were brought down by undercover audio or video recordings. — AFP