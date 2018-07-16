Six survive in boat mishap

The accident happened near the Mentagor Island, about 0.5 nautical miles from Pangkor island. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, July 16 — Five men and a child, almost died near the Mentagor Island, about 0.5 nautical miles from Pangkor island here last night.

Mohamed Fadzrul Mohd Faizal, 8; Muhammad Hazwan Zainal, 29; Muhamad Zubir Suhaimi, 28; Shahril Zakaria, 29; Mohd Zulkarnain Sohaimen, 32; Mohd Faisal Abd Majid, 35, were said to be fishing in the area when their boat overturned due to strong winds.

Pangkor Island Fire and Rescue Operations Head, Sukardi Mohamed said seven of its members rushed to the scene after receiving information at 9pm last night.

The victims were however rescued by fishermen who were near the scene.

Sukardi said all the victims from Kampar were sent to Pulau Pangkor Health Clinic for a medical examination. — Bernama