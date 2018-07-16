How the Thai cave rescue mirrors consumerist ideology

JULY 16 — The good has no existence outside of the barriers we erect around realising it. — Todd McGowan

It’s no longer controversial to suggest that people love their suffering.

How many folks are there in your office who spend every conceivable minute complaining about their superiors, their tasks, their “unfair” treatment at the hands of the auditors, etc?

How many relatives do you know for whom Chinese New Year or Hari Raya are nothing but Days of Lamentation? You almost fear a situation in which all their problems are resolved and there’s nothing to howl about.

Because, as everybody suspects, their ultimate interest lies not in resolving problems but in continuously orbiting a source, any source, of pain.

Likewise, aren’t we glad that Pakatan Harapan still has some serious boo-boos that we can bitch about e.g. our DPM’s inaction over child marriage laws, M. Kulasegaran’s (suddenly reversed) declaration about banning all non-Malaysian cooks, Syed Saddiq’s “un-bro-ly” treatment of Numan Afifi... because isn’t it inconceivable that Malaysians spend a week without having to endure the usual nonsensical remarks by Umno people?

We crave bad news. We get a kick from soaking in our suffering. We love hurt. There is even a tweet accounts whose raison d’être is to mock column articles. God forbid his targeted writers ever meet his standards.

For what would our social media talk about without a regular dose of stupidity, negativity, hatred and bigotry? How boring it would be if a majority of news consists of “inspiring” and “hope in humanity restored” events (trust me, nobody wants it to be fully restored ─ now wouldn’t that be an unmitigated disaster)?

We can’t live without loss. We want all our wins to include defeats. We don’t mind good news, but we’d be lost without something to point our fingers at.

Is there any other reason why people who hate Donald Trump with a venom that’s out of this world nevertheless insist on shadowing his every remark and bitching about his every tweet?

Such people would be devastated should Trump actually do something as tragic as block them.

Last week’s Thai cave rescue was a rare episode which had everybody cheering. But nobody can deny that one of the major “attractions” about the entire episode was the formidable cave system the rescue team had to navigate through.

So whilst the world hoped that the boys would be rescued, let’s be honest and admit that we were all fascinated by the cave itself, the distance from the entrance to the boys’ ledge, the narrow passages, “choke point”, etc.

As per McGowan’s quote above, the hope of redemption cannot be separated from the severity of the obstacles around it. There is undeniably something alluring about the danger involved which drew the whole world’s attention.

This is why people can spend hours following the cave incident but don’t even know that on the day before the former Thai Navy SEAL diver died delivering oxygen tanks to the kids, a tourist boat sank off the coast of Phuket killing, at the latest count, 46 people.

A capsized boat simply cannot compare with an underwater cave rescue (see note 1).

The Thai cave rescue also highlights a key dimension of our reigning capitalist ideology: The need for endurance and sacrifice.

The rescue of the 12 boys and their coach involved so much work and contributions from so many parties. Yet I suspect the sheer desire to give up an infinite amount of resources to save those children may reflect not just humanity’s care for each other (that I don’t doubt) but also the way that our lives are structured by loss and the need to sacrifice.

And the media soaks it all up. You almost get the impression that — not unlike the average non-stop complainer in office — the world would’ve been LESS pleased if the complications were NOT so serious.

Put bluntly, people craved for loss and sacrifice, which is precisely what the Tham Luang incident provided — and what capitalism and consumerism feed on.

Our global market system would collapse if consumers and shoppers were to actually “wake up” and discover they don’t really need all those assets and items and goods they work their butts off to buy.

The entire economy would be decimated if people began to question the narrative playing in their heads in which “life is a series of challenges we need to overcome”, in which “we need to forge ahead to make it big in this world”, in which “winning is everything.”

It’s almost as if the market-system needs to keep pitching a story of pain and self-giving.

When you buy that shining new BMW, the “prestige” which accompanies it is really an alibi or a cover-up for the pain and hard work you’ve put in to be able to afford it.

The Beemer is not so much a reward for great effort as it is a symbol of joyful stress; the luxury car isn’t the end-point of our strivings, it’s merely a representation of how much we love to strive in the first place.

This is why buying stuff never ends. Everybody knows that in capitalism the one thing which remains constant and never-ending is the need to buy more and more and more.

The fact of excessive acquisition all but annihilates any theory of human satiation, as if we could purchase our way to complete satisfaction.

How many people do you know who are truly satisfied with what they have? Assuming that number is very low to almost zero, perhaps the truth is that deep down they are enjoying the pain of always desiring but never being satisfied?

Again, it is not so much that people are never satisfied with the good they have, but they are forever seeking satisfaction in overcoming the obstacles to whatever good they hope to attain i.e. whenever they are no more obstacles, people need to look for more.

As per the cave rescue, the trapped boys (just like a new mansion or the latest iPhone) were the Target, yes, but the Main Event was the cave itself. It would be no surprise to anyone that almost nobody will remember any of the boys’ names but everyone will remember the treacherous path the rescue took.

Just like, a few years from now (or, likely, earlier), people will forget the details of the new toys they bought this week but the very same craving which was (deceptively) satisfied by this toy will remain.

Consumerism, therefore, is not about obtaining goods ─ it’s about enjoying the hardships in obtaining said goods.

Note 1: In perfect consistency with the love of griping, some folks couldn’t resist blasting Elon Musk for “doing nothing” and/or unnecessarily building and promoting his “kid-submarine.” In fact, the co-leader of the dive rescue team had specifically requested Musk to continue working on the sub because they weren’t 100 per cent sure if they could get the smallest boy out.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.