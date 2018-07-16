Summer tech selection: Capture the action with a sporty 360° camera

The Samsung Gear 360. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 16 — Action camcorders have long been a must-have accessory for filming outdoor antics and sporting exploits. Some of the latest models now let you capture the action and share your experiences in an even more immersive way, with 360°s photos and videos — best viewed via a virtual reality headset.

Samsung Gear 360

The compact and easy-to-use Samsung Gear 360 shoots 360° 4k video as well as photos. It can also be used to broadcast live video footage, for live streaming all kinds of immersive videos to social media sites. The Gear 360 is no doubt the best value option in this summer selection, even if this camera is only fully compatible with the latest Samsung smartphones (functionality is limited with iPhone and other Android handsets).

The Samsung Gear 360 currently sells for around US$100 (RM405.15).

GoPro Fusion

GoPro has been a leader in the action-camcorder market for many years. The Fusion — the brand’s first device for filming 360° video — is an impressive piece of kit, filming ultra-high-definition video (up to 5.2K at 30 frames per second or in 3K at 60 frames per second) for a totally immersive experience. The Fusion is water-resistant to five meters and records 360° audio to match its images. Videos filmed in this mode plunge viewers straight into the action during playback, especially when viewed with a headset.

The GoPro Fusion sells for US$699.99.

Garmin Virb 360

In a similar style, Garmin’s Virb 360 is a robust camera that’s water-resistant to 10 meters and films video in resolutions up to 5.7K at 30 frames per second. This model also records 360° sound. The accompanying mobile application can be used to stabilize the image and edit videos before sharing them online. Battery life, as with the GoPro Fusion, works out at just over an hour of video recording in very high resolution.

The Garmin Virb 360 is priced US$799.99. — AFP