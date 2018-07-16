From ‘Killing Eve' to ‘Money Heist': Five TV shows to catch up (VIDEOS)

'Money Heist' was crowned best TV drama at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in June 2018. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, July 16 — Summer is a great time to catch up on the TV shows that you haven't got round to watching yet. From the surprise hit Money Heist, the must-see Mindhunter and the dramatic The Looming Tower to the humorous antics of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, here are five shows to binge watch this summer.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

This is THE hit series of 2018. After proving popular in Spain, Money Heist — also known under its Spanish title La Casa de Papel — scored phenomenal success worldwide after landing on Netflix.

Ahead of season three, due in 2019, this summer is the perfect time to get up to speed on the hit drama, which follows a gang of eight recruits working for a criminal mastermind known as The Professor who is plotting a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain.

Available on Netflix

The Looming Tower

Screened on Hulu — also home to The Handmaid's Tale — in the USA and internationally on Amazon, The Looming Tower looks back at the run up to the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

Based on the 2006 book of the same name by Lawrence Wright, the series traces events leading up to the 9/11 attacks, notably on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

The cast includes Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom), Alec Baldwin (Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation), Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven) and French actor Tahar Rahim (A Prophet). A potential second season is apparently being discussed.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Amazon's new show proved a surprise winner at the Golden Globes in January, where it took two gongs, including best musical or comedy TV series. The show follows the emancipation of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York housewife in the late 1950s who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

The American actress, Rachel Brosnahan, also won a Golden Globe for her performance in the show.

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh made a successful return to TV after leaving Grey's Anatomy. In this new show, the former Cristina Yang plays Eve, a desk-bound agent of the British security service, MI5, who starts tracking down a psychopathic assassin.

The series premiered in April on BBC America, and the network has already renewed the psychological thriller for a second season.

Available on BBC America

Mindhunter

Produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron, Mindhunter explores the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling techniques in the FBI, based on the true story of agents John Douglas and Robert Kessler.

Set in 1977, the show follows Bill Tench and Holden Ford, two FBI agents interviewing serial killers and psychopaths to understand how they think. Mindhunter is set to return for a second season on the streaming site with Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany reprising their lead roles.

Available on Netflix

— AFP-Relaxnews