China willing to invest US$3b in Nigerian oil operations, says NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) headquarters in Abuja December 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

ABUJA, July 16 — China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is willing to invest US$3 billion (RM12.15 billion) in its existing oil and gas operation in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said yesterday following a meeting with the Chinese in Abuja.

During a visit to Nigeria's state-owned NNPC, CNOOC Chief Executive Yuan Guangyu said the Beijing-based oil company had invested more than $14 billion in its Nigerian operations and expressed readiness to invest more.

Guangyu said Nigeria was their largest investment destination and also asked the NNPC to seek common grounds with CNOOC for enhanced productivity.

Nigeria has been holding talks with oil majors over new finance agreements for joint ventures since last year. The NNPC last year signed financing agreements with Chevron and Shell worth at least US$780 million to boost crude production and reserves.

Other western oil companies, including ExxonMobil, operate in Nigeria through joint ventures with NNPC. — Reuters