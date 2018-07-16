Singer Jason Derulo joins list of celebrities at Global Crypto Offering Exchange

Jason Derulo has sold over 30 million singles an achieved platinum ratings for 11 singles. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — American singer/songwriter Jason Derulo became the latest celebrity to sign up with Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX).

GCOX aims to be the world's first fully-licensed crypto token exchange company that helps celebrities create, list and trade their own crypto tokens, known as “celebrity tokens.”

Exclusive merchandise and services can also be transacted with these celebrity tokens.

“I wanted something that was revolutionary and something that was special. The idea was to offer something exclusive with my name on it so that people could get closer to the artiste,” he said at the signing ceremony yesterday.

Derulo has platinum ratings for 11 of his singles including Wiggle, Talk Dirty, In My Head and Whatcha Say.

His song Colors is also the official anthem for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and has garnered over 40 million views on YouTube.

GCOX chief communications officer Evan Ngow (left) with Derulo during the Global Crypto Offering Exchange signing ceremony at St Regis Kuala Lumpur.

“How amazing would it have been if we had this when I was growing up so that I could have a little insight into the lives of artistes I adored like Michael Jackson.

“Not just on stage or during a show, but a little more insight into his personal life. And with this partnership, that is exactly what we will be offering,” he said.

Derulo is the third celebrity after Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao and England football star Michael Owen to partner with GCOX.

GCOX chief communications officer Evan Ngow said, “As one of America's most famous singers, Derulo needs to introduction. We are committed to assembling a diverse, multi-talented array of stars at GCOX and Derulo will certainly not be the last musician to join our ranks.

“We are honoured to have Derulo in our line-up and we look forward to help him build his popularity for his global fans,” Ngow said.