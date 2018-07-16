A Sabahan as Chief Justice proves meritocracy works, Sarawak DAP says

Tan Sri Richard Malanjum signs his letter of appointment at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 15 — The appointment of Tan Sri Richard Malanjum as Chief Justice shows how meritocracy benefits Malaysians, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said tonight.

He added that the appointment also shows the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s commitment to return the judiciary to independence and impartiality.

“With his appointment, we see the hope of glorious days of judicial independence and a high level of integrity,” he said.

Chong said Malanjum’s appointment to the highest judicial office in the country would not have been possible if there was no change in the federal government after the 14th general election.

“Tun Md Raus Sharif would still be the chief justice because his contract had been extended by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for another three years.

“By the time Raus’ contract expires, Malanjum would have retired as Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak,” Chong, who is also the state PH chairman, said after chairing the state DAP liaison committee meeting.

Under the Federal Constitution, it is mandatory for the judges to retire after reaching 66 years and six months.

Malanjum, who is 65 this year, was appointed chief justice on July 11.

Chong also congratulated Datuk David Wong who was appointed Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, succeeding Malanjum.

Malanjum, a Sabahan, became the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak on 26 July 2006, the fourth highest judicial officer in Malaysia.

Wong, also a Sabahan, was appointed a Judicial Commissioner on September 29, 2005 and was promoted to the post of a judge April 11, 2007.

He was appointed as a judge of the Court of Appeal in January 2013 until April 27, 2018 when he was appointed a judge of the Federal Court.