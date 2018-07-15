Djokovic beats Anderson to win fourth Wimbledon title

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the Wimbledon men’s singles final against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 15 — Novak Djokovic was back to his brutal best as he beat South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title for the fourth time today.

The Serb was back roaring into the skies in triumph as he captured a 13th Grand Slam title to end a 25-month barren run at the slams.

After being kept on court for almost 11 hours during his last two wins over defending champion Roger Federer and John Isner, fatigue finally caught up with Anderson on Sunday as he failed in his bid to become the first South African man to win the Wimbledon title.

Djokovic had also spent more than five hours to subdue Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals but he relied on his supreme levels of fitness to outlast Anderson, with the South African netting a service return on match point. — Reuters