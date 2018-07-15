Singaporean among nine held for suspected drug kidnapping

Police have arrested nine gang members believed to be behind the kidnap-for-ransom case in Muar last week. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — Police have arrested nine gang members, including a Singaporean man, whom they believe to be behind the kidnap-for-ransom case in Muar last week.

The Johor D9 police serious crimes team also recovered more than RM37,000 in cash and seized a Volkswagen car, amphetamine-type stimulants, 98 ecstasy pills and a semi-automatic pistol with a total of 19 live rounds during a raid at a unit of the Amberside Apartment in Country Garden, Danga Bay here at 6.40pm yesterday.

A source, familiar with the case, said the raid was initiated following a kidnapping report lodged in Bukit Gambir, Muar on Wednesday.

“The suspects, who were known drug pushers in northern Johor, attempted to buy time to flee but was foiled when they were arrested during the operation in Muar and Batu Pahat,” said the source to Malay Mail today.

It is learnt that at least three of the suspects were high on the police wanted list for a spate of drug and criminal extortion cases, while one was previously involved with a kidnap case.

The source said investigators got their big break yesterday where the gang’s alleged masterminds and Singaporean partner were traced to Johor Baru.

“This led a 16-man raiding team to an apartment unit at the Amberside Apartment in Country Garden, Danga Bay yesterday where two men, both aged 45, were nabbed.

“Both the suspects, where one is a Singaporean, were believed to be the masterminds of the kidnap-for-ransom drug gang,” said the source, adding that the gang members were also known to peddle various amphetamine-type stimulants to clubgoers in south and central Johor.

Another source said that police are also looking into various angles as they believe that the kidnapping was also drug-related.

“The gang tried to outsmart the police by employing a “roadside ransom-drop” tactic before releasing their victim to his family.

“However, police managed to quickly nab the culprits after the victim was released and later led investigators to the other gang members,” said the source.

It is understood that police have classified the cases under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug possession, Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and with illegal firearm possession and Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960 with illegal possession of live ammunition.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd is expected to have a media conference on the police success tomorrow morning.