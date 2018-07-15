Perlis PKR pledges to support Anwar’s bid for presidency

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during an interview at his house in Bukit Segambut, Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KANGAR, July 15 — The willingness of Parti Keadian Rakyat (PKR) de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the post of party president at its election soon has received solid support from four PKR elected representatives in Perlis.

In a five-paragraph joint statement to the media today, they welcomed Anwar’s decision and said it was in line with the agreement of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to make him the candidate for the eighth prime minister.

The elected representatives concerned were the Kangar Member of Parliament (MP) Noor Amin Ahmad, Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (Sena State Assemblyman (ADUN)), Gan Ay Ling (ADUN Indera Kayangan) and Noor Azam Karap (ADUN Kuala Perlis).

“Anwar is the pillar of the reform agenda to prop up the nation again to achieve a position of respect. His name had been bandied about within and outside the country which proved his capability to lead,” they said.

Meanwhile in KOTA BHARU, the Kelantan PKR has also thrown its support for Anwar to contest the post, describing that it was a good move to strengthen further the party after controlling the Federal Government in the recent general election.

Kelantan PKR chairman Ab Aziz Ab Kadir said Anwar must be in the leadership lineup drawn up in the party constitution because the post of de facto leader was not in the party hierarchy, thus he must be in the top post to navigate the party and the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“However, it is not that the leadership of the current president, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is not needed but the time has come to give Anwar a suitable position in the administration,” it said in a statement.

In a posting in Facebook and Twitter, Anwar today offered to contest the post of PKR President at the coming party election.

The PKR de facto leader said the decision was arrived at after discussing with Dr Wan Azizah, PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and the leadership, as well as taking into account all the views and requirements to ensure the survival of the party. — Bernama