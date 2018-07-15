Port Dickson toll plaza (Northbound) exit road to close for four days from tomorrow

SEREMBAN, July 15 — The Port Dickson Toll Plaza (Northbound) exit road will be closed for four days from tomorrow for road upgrading works.

The North-South Expressway (PLUS) in a statement here today said the maintenance work will be done from 8pm to 8am during the road closure.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to Port Dickson. Among alternative routes are the exit via the Seremban Toll Plaza (Northbound) and use the Seremban 2 road to Mambau and continue to Port Dickson.

“For other alternative routes, highway users can use the Seremban Toll Plaza (Northbound) to Bandar Baru Sendayan and continue to Port Dickson,” said the statement.

However, entry lanes to the Port Dickson Toll Plaza (Southbound) are still open and operating as usual.

PLUS also advised all highway users to plan their journey, follow all traffic signs and comply with instructions issued. — Bernama