Man killed, child seriously injured in car-bus collision

JOHOR BAHRU, July 15 —A car collided with an express bus at KM30 Jalan Johor Bahru-Pontian, near Ulu Choh, here today, killing the car driver and seriously injuring a child passenger in the vehicle.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Noor Hashim Mohamad said the crash, which occurred at 4 pm, killed Wu Chan Kiong, 51, who was at the wheel of a Perodua Axia car, on the spot.

He said Wu was driving from Kangkar Pulai towards Pontian when he was believed to have lost control of the car causing the vehicle to veer into the opposite lane and collided with the bus.

However, the bus driver, aged 35, was not injured, he said, adding that the child, who was in the rear seat of the car, was seriously injured in the crash.

Noor Hashim said police had yet to ascertain the identity of the child, who is a girl.

He said Wu’s body was sent to Hospital Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim, Kulai, for post-mortem, while the girl was also sent to the same hospital for treatment. — Bernama