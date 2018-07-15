Search for missing Port Dickson triathlon participant extended over wider area

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Depeartment said the search for the missing Port Dickson International Triathlon participant now stretches from Batu 6 to Batu 4 comprising 20 personnel. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PORT DICKSON, July 15 — A search and rescue operation (SAR) for a Port Dickson International Triathlon (PDIT) 2018 participant missing after competing in a swimming event was extended five kilometres from the spot where he disappeared.

At 11.55am this morning a triathlon participant, known as Yuen Chi Yuen, 42, a Hong Kong national, better known as Jeffrey, was reported missing after he failed to report back after the event.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis said the search for the victim now stretches from Batu 6 to Batu 4 comprising 20 personnel.

“Four boats and jet skis are stationed at the site for use in the SAR mission and so far we have yet to find the victim. We are also seeking assistance from the local fishermen,” he told Bernama here today.

In addition to the firefighters, the SAR mission also comprised a Water Rescue Team (PPDA), the Marine Police, personnel from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and Port Dickson Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor in a statement here said they received a report on Jeffrey missing from his wife, Chan Wai Yong, 37.

“The victim’s wife, who was working as a PDIT technical officer, was informed by a man that her husband was not seen on the beach after having competed in the swimming event. She then combed the beach, the hotel room and the dining area, but failed to find him.

“She then lodged a report at the mobile police unit at Admiral Cove and a search was mounted for the victim,” he said.

Besides Jeffrey, another participant drowned while competing in the PD International Challenge event here. In the incident at around 8 am today (July 15), Tharm Wei Wong from Penang was taking part in the swimming event when he drowned. — Bernama