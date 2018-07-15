Bukit Kayu Hitam economic zone will go ahead, deputy finance minister says

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah said the government will proceed with the implementation of the SBEZ in Bukit Kayu Hitam as planned by the previous government in the 2018 Budget. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUBANG PASU, July 15 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will proceed with the implementation of the Special Border Economic Zone (SBEZ) in Bukit Kayu Hitam as planned by the previous government in the 2018 Budget, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

He said the project would be implemented because of the positive returns it could provide for the people and the economic spill-over effect for local residents.

He said the project would be carried out on a 4,400 acre site by Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd, which is a wholly-owned government company.

“The project will be carried out in seven phases,” he told reporters after a briefing on the project by Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Razwin Sulairee Hasnan Termizi at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex here today.

Amiruddin said the land for the purpose had been acquired and expressed confidence that the project would be a catalyst for the setting up of Kota Perdana as envisioned by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2001.

On the proposed Sales and Service Tax (SST), he said, a bill on the matter would be tabled in Parliament for it to be implemented, scheduled this September. — Bernama