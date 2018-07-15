Come invest in our state, says Johor MB to foreign investors

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said he has the utmost confidence that his team will deliver their promises made to the rakyat in Johor. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — The Johor government is committed to attracting foreign investors to the state as it will create a network of facilities and job opportunities for the people.

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said he had met several foreign investors who showed an interest in investing in the state

They would provide the resources to invest in infrastructure, economy and health, which in turn would provide employment, he said when addressing the Indian community at a gathering here last night.

Also present at the event were State Youth, Sports and Culture Committee Chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar and Tiram State Assemblyman, S. Gopalakrishnan.

Osman said that Indians who needed financial assistance in education could seek help through Insentif Harapan Siswa, Yayasan Pelajaran Johor.

“We realise that there are Indians who need such help and our priority is to help those from B40 (low income household) families. Students pursuing their first degree or diploma course will each get RM1,000 and RM500 respectively. — Bernama