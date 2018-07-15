Negri MB: Drowning and missing triathlete incidents at Port Dickson accidents

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the tragedy that befell two PDIT participants, with one of them found drowned and the other missing, was not due to the negligence of the organiser, but was an accident. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, July 15 — The tragedy that befell two Port Dickson International Triathlon (PDIT) participants, with one of them found drowned and the other missing, was not due to the negligence of the organiser, but was an accident.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the organisers of PDIT had switched the route for the swimming event to a safer area after realising that the sea was turbulent early this morning.

“The security aspect carried out by the organisers had been enhanced compared to the previous edition and it had also obtained the approval of the Fire and Rescue Department.

“But today’s tragedy is unpredictable because as we know it is a rugged sport which sure has risks that have to be taken into consideration,” he told reporters after hearing a briefing by the Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis here today.

Also present was State Government Secretary Dr Razali Ab Malik. — Bernama