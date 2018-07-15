Terengganu govt, Health Ministry ready to help girl who lost arm in motorbike accident

Nur Zulaikha Khumaira is being treated at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. ― Foto Bernama

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 15 — Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad are prepared to help Nur Zulaikha Khumaira Zulkifli, seven, who lost her arm from the shoulder due to an accident, to continue with treatment and her life.

Dr Ahmad Samsuri said he was ready to consider a proposal to take Khumaira as the foster daughter of the state government to ensure that her future would be looked after and that the matter would be discussed at the state executive council meeting soon.

“In addition, the state government will also monitor concerning suitable needs to be given to Khumaira and her family, especially in terms of education and we agree to sponsor Khumaira’s treatment costs especially in obtaining a prosthetic arm.

“No one wants this kind of tragedy to happen, but we accept the test ... I understand that she can use a prosthetic arm, certainly requires training to get used to it and we pray that Khumaira will remain steadfast in continuing her life,” he told reporters after visiting Khumaira at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here today.

Meanwhile, Khumaira’s mother, Rohidayu Siup @ Yusof, 29, said her family was thankful at the concern of Ahmad Samsuri and Dr Dzulkefly who were willing to spend time to visit her daughter.

“Despite being busy carrying out his duty as the number one leader in the state, he still managed to turn up here to enquire about my daughter. The whole family is also highly appreciative at the preparedness of the state government to sponsor Khumaira’s prosthetic hand,” she said.

Earlier, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, who found time to visit Khumaira this morning during an official visit to HSNZ, said he would also work with the state government to assist her.

In the incident on Thursday, the year one pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Tasek, Marang lost her left arm from the shoulder after it was caught by the spinning rim of a moving motorcycle in an incident in Kampung Binjai Bongkok, Marang.

The accident at about 9.30 pm also caused Khumaira to injure her neck and right foot.

The incident was believed to have occurred when the adult-sized (her mother’s) warm jacket Khumaira was wearing snagged in the rim of a motorcycle ridden by her cousin before the victim fell and her left arm was trapped in the rim. — Bernama