Full list of Penang Umno Liaison Committee to be announced after first meeting

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, July 15 — Members of the new Penang Umno Liaison Committee will be determined after its first meeting which is expected to be held in a fortnight’s time.

The newly-appointed chairman of the state Liaison Committee Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said he needed time to discuss with all the state Umno division, Pemuda and Puteri heads to determine the party’s direction.

“I was just appointed yesterday, so I need time to meet with them (division, Pemuda and Puteri heads) before holding a state-level meeting to decide on the other committee members,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said the committee’s first meeting is expected to be held between two to three weeks and the full list of committee members will be decided after that.

“I will carry out the duties given to me and hope all the Umno members in Penang will support me,” he said.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced in a statement members of the party’s Supreme Council for the 2018-2021 term, including the posts of chairman, deputy chairman and secretary of the liaison committee for all the states.

Musa, who is Umno Bukit Mertajam division head was previously Penang Umno secretary and replaces Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman. — Bernama