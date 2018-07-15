Stuart Michael Ramalingam is FAM’s new sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Former Malaysian Super League chief executive officer Stuart Michael Ramalingam has been appointed as the new secretary-general of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin in a statement said Stuart’s appointment as the footballing body’s 10th secretary-general was done according to Article 61, Paragraph 1, of FAM’s Statute.

“As FAM president, I hope he (Stuart) can carry out his duties with utmost professionalism and trust to uplift national football,” said Hamidin.

Stuart, 41, has ten years of experience in football management and administration, including several positions in the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

“With his experience at FIFA, AFC, FAM as well as four years in the corporate world and the largest sports agencies in the world (Dentsu Sports and IMG), Stuart is seen as the most suitable candidate to become FAM’s secretary-general, believed to be able to bring about a positive corporate culture,” said Hamidin, who had been FAM secretary-general for the past five years.

Hamidin was elected to the vacant president’s post for the remainder of the 2017-2021 during the body’s 54th Annual Congress in Petaling Jaya yesterday, following Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s resignation in March.

Stuart will officially begin his duties at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya on Monday (July 16). — Bernama