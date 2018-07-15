Perlis PPBM accepts memberships of nearly 4,000 former Umno members

Perlis PPBM has accepted memberships of nearly 4,000 former Umno members since Pakatan Harapan won GE14 on May 9. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ARAU, July 15 — The Perlis Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has accepted memberships of nearly 4,000 former Umno members since Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the 14th general election (GE14) on May 9.

Its chairman Ameir Hassan said the party had accepted membership applications of nearly 1,000 former Umno members for the Arau and Padang Besar Divisions, respectively.

However, he said the membership application from former Arau Umno division deputy chief who is also Tambun Tulang assemblyman Datuk Ismail Kassim was rejected as he was alleged to have criticised PH during the GE14.

“Anyone can join PPBM. If their application is rejected at the division or state level, they can apply directly to the central,” he told reporters at a Perlis PPBM thanksgiving event at his residence here today.

At the event, he also handed over the Perlis PPBM membership approval letter to former Arau MP Datuk Seri Syed Razlan Putra Jamalullail which was witnessed by National Higher Education Fund Corporation chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Arau PPBM Division deputy chief Maton Din.

Meanwhile, Wan Saiful who is also Education Minister’s special adviser said a special meeting on the PH manifesto to defer payment of the PTPTN loan for all borrowers earning less than RM4,000 a month would be held in Putrajaya tomorrow. — Bernama