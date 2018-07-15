Health minister terminates contract to build Kg Raja clinic in Terengganu

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad today ordered the services of the contractor for the construction of the Kampung Raja Health Clinic project in Besut, Terengganu to be terminated immediately. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 15 — The Health Ministry today ordered the services of the contractor for the construction of the Kampung Raja Health Clinic project in Besut, Terengganu to be terminated immediately.

Its minister, Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, said the project was among the 24 ‘sick projects’, involving 12 clinics, 10 hospitals and two quarters, detected by the ministry which had issued warnings five times before this to the contractor, Zimacon Sdn Bhd, for failing to comply with the set standards and specified time period.

The project which began in 2017 was to be completed on February 3, 2019 with 59 per cent of construction having been completed so far but instead only 29 per cent has been completed despite about RM9 million having been paid.

“We found the project contractor had problems, including financially and was not in a position to rectify the situation in the near future. Strict action against the contractor is expected to be a lesson to others involved in building hospitals and clinics,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after visiting and listening to briefings from senior health officials at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, here.

The ministry was determined to improve the infrastructure of hospitals and clinics over the next five years and stressed that the same decision would be taken against contractors in other states due to various complaints received by Pakatan Harapan since it took over the government, said Dzulkefly who had earlier issued a warning to the Petra Jaya Hospital project contractor, in Kuching, Sarawak. — Bernama