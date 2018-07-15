Retire? ‘I feel 27 years old’, Pacquiao says after 60th career win

Manny Pacquiao at the weigh-in ahead of his world welterweight boxing championship bout against Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Manny Pacquiao has never felt better than today, after scoring his 60th career win aged 39 by knocking out a man younger than him to take the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight championship.

The Filipino lasted an impressive seven rounds and emerged victor over Argentinian Lucas Matthysse, 35.

Retirement was the farthest thing on Pacquiao’s mind during the post-fight press conference at Axiata Arena.

“I’m still okay, I’m still fine. I’ve worked hard for this day, and you guys saw it when I was training and preparing for this fight.

“I feel like I’m 27 years old. Even when my teammates wanted me to stop training, I still continued to push myself to the limit. You can say I’m 27 or 28 do I look 39 years old?” he asked.

He admitted that during training camp, signs of his younger self was present.

“I was training the way I was in my 20s, the coaches guided and controlled me, which gave me more desire to push myself.

“The strength I have is given to me by God, but if you want to become a legend or a champion you have to dedicate yourself to it.

The Fillipino fighter put on a dominant display to upset champion Matthysse and claim the welterweight title.

He sent his Argentine opponent to the floor twice before dropping his opponent one final time with an uppercut.

The knockout victory was his first since 2009 as he recorded his 60th career victory.

“This is my first WBA belt. Hats off to Matthysse, he was a very good opponent.

“It’s been nine years since my last knockout and I feel so blessed. Buboy Fernandez’s strategy worked and I’m so blessed with this convincing victory,” the 39-year-old said.

Matthyse’s defeat was his first in three years and Pacquiao said that he never underestimated his opponent from day one.

“Matthysse is quite a powerful boxer too. He’s a fighter you cannot underestimate when he throws those heavy punches.

“But I managed to control the fight and follow my strategy — to be patient and not to rush.”

Pacquiao looked a bit off during the opening three rounds but unleashed a fury of fists to his opponent from the fourth onwards.

“After the third round Buboy told me, ‘You got it, do not lose it, look for the counter punch and that’s what I did.

Pacman said he felt the champion hurting the moment he landed his first combination of body shots and hooks in round one.

“I’m not boasting about myself but this was what really happened. I think he’s hurt after every punch I threw, I think he’s scared of my skills and he was definitely surprised on the way I attacked him.”

The win was his first since losing the World Boxing Organisation welterweight title to Australia’s Jeff Horn in Brisbane last year.

His new WBA welterweight title is his 11th world title in his 23-year career.