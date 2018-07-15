Deputy minister: JPNIN projects approved by previous govt will be reviewed

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Md Farid Md Rafik said all development projects which have been approved by the previous government to the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) for implementation across the country will be reviewed. — Reuters pic

LABUAN, July 15 — All development projects which have been approved by the previous government to the Department of National Unity and Integration (JPNIN) for implementation across the country will be reviewed, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Md Farid Md Rafik.

He said the review would also involve the allocation made to all state JPNIN offices.

“What we are doing at the moment is reviewing all the contracts, if the government has the capacity and capabilities to carry out the projects (especially that are beneficial to the people), I’m sure in the near future we will announce it, that they will be carried out,” he added.

He told this to reporters at an event in Kg Sg Miri here today. — Bernama