Sabah deputy CM: Identify new locations for eligible squatter dwellers

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Shafie Apdal (left) with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, giving a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, May 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, July 15 — Departments under the Sabah Ministry of Local Government and Housing including local authorities, should identify new locations for structured settlements in the state.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said this would be an initial step in the placement of eligible squatter dwellers to resolve the issue of squatter areas, especially along the coastline.

“Squatter areas are plagued with many problems, including electricity and water thefts, as well as fires,” he told reporters when met after the Aidilfitri Open House organised by the Sri Tanjong state assembly constituency here today.

Also present were Sri Tanjong state assemblyman Jimmy Wong and Elopura state assemblyman Calvin Chong.

Jaujan added it was also important that suitable housing be provided for the squatter settlers.

“We may look for land and provide lots or build houses through the Housing and Town Development Board,” he said.

He added that he would meet with housing developers to discuss the concept of the homes and costs.

Jaujan said he will also meet with the architect association in Kota Kinabalu to discuss the identity of the building premises and homes. — Bernama