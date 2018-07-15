Zuraida: Ministry to review rejected applications for Bumiputera affordable homes

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the Housing and Local Government Ministry will review applications for affordable homes by Bumiputera that were rejected by financial institutions. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, July 15 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry will review applications for affordable homes by Bumiputera that were rejected by financial institutions, said its minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The move, she said, was to ensure they were already house owners and to avoid a glut in unsold affordable houses under the Bumiputera quota.

“The ministry will also meet with the Employees Provident Fund and other financial institutions to find a solution to the problem.

“The ministry is committed to help Bumiputera to become house owners,” she told reporters after opening a briefing on preventing child sexual abuse in Tanjung Sepat here today.

She said this in response to a suggestion by the Malaysian Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) for unsold Bumiputera quota affordable homes to be released to the open market.

On another suggestion by Rehda for the ceiling price of affordable homes in Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley be set at RM500,000 and for the government to build affordable housing, while the private sector to deliver market-driven properties without price control and quota, she said the ministry would look into the matter.

The ministry is now drafting the National Housing Policy 2.0, scheduled to be ready by end of the year, she added. — Bernama